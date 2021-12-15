Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of telematics by leasing machinery firms.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The growing unwillingness of end-users to change business practices is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competators Are Involved in Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market:

Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market conducts a precise examination of the functioning mechanisms of the leading industry participants in the global market. It has been observed that these industry players deploy a wide array of business growth strategies, which enable them to account for significant shares of the global market. This section of the report lays profound emphasis on the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, taken by these companies in a bid to reach a valuable market position.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, the Bill Gates-backed nuclear innovation firm, TerraPower in partnership with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy launched Natrium, a new small modular reactor system paired with a molten salt storage unit. The product can be used to power 345-megawatt SMR to around 500 megawatts up to five hours.

In the integral pressurized water reactor, the primary circuit components are placed inside the reactor pressure vessel, which eliminates the need for primary circuit pipework, which enhances the safety and reliability of the technology.

A multi-module plant or power station is composed of multiple nuclear power modules where each module is operated safely independent of each other. The modules are located in a common building structure and can be physically impacted by any event happening at another module due to close proximity and lack of physical barriers.

Small module reactors are extensively used to power end users who require a significant amount of energy, such as large water treatment or purification plants and mines. Remote areas find it difficult to find an economical, efficient, and reliable energy source. SMR provides a solution to these isolated areas. They also have a load-following design, so that they can conserve energy when demand is low.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market on the basis of technology, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Satellite

Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aftermarket

OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Others

Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.

The formulation of this report has been done through thorough primary and secondary research to offer a better understanding of the market size, market share, scope, challenges, trends, and growth prospects among the industry. The report mainly focuses on the key Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Table Of Contaent:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising governmental initiatives to improve the safety and security of the off-highway vehicles

4.2.2.2. Growth in construction industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing hesitancy of end users

4.2.3.2. Lack of training

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Satellite

5.1.2. Cellular

Continue..

Read More About Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

