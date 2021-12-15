Synthetic Biology Market to Expand at a CAGR of 33.9% to Surpass $62.8 Bn by 2028 | Ginkgo Bioworks, Twist Bioscience

Synthetic Biology Market

Synthetic biology is comprised of design and construction of entirely new biological systems from standardized genetic components with important redesign of existing life of new purposes. Synthetic biology finds applications in pharmaceutical and medical sectors to produce and manufacture enhanced biological drugs and systems, in order to face different challenges in the healthcare industry. It provides various opportunities in the field of healthcare including DNA sequences, natural biological systems, and recreating highly complex pathways

The global synthetic biology market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.09 billion in 2020, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period (2021–2028).

Market Drivers

Increasing research and development activities and growing number of synthetic biology start-ups are expected to propel the global synthetic biology market growth over the forecast period. According to SynBioBeta data finding, January 2018, 50 companies including public and private companies raised over US$ 1.7 billion for the development of innovative synthetic biology technologies. Furthermore, according to the finding, the number of synthetic biology-based companies is growing significantly. According to same source, in 2013, total number of synthetic biology companies worldwide were 293, which increased to 346 (2014), 387 (2015), and 411 (2016).

Moreover, in December 2017, Ginkgo Bioworks: a biotechnology company working in synthetic biology having area of interest in cultured ingredients, strain improvement, and enzyme production; invested US$ 275 million in Series D finding to increase its production facility for organism engineering- Bioworks 3, which was its third foundry for prototyping and scaling engineered organisms.

Key players operating in the market are focused on partnership and joint venture strategies, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in March 2018, Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks entered into a joint venture and established a new company ‘Joyn Bio’ with an aim to focus on engineering plant-associated microbes for improved nitrogen fixation. Moreover, in July 2018, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. received US$ 3.99 million CLIN 1 grant from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support the late stage preclinical development of Poseida’s P-PSMA-101, a CAR-T immunotherapy product candidate.

Market Trends

Extensive applications of synthetic biology

Synthetic biology is widely used across various fields and applications. It provides high-efficiency to re-engineer and design the artificial bimolecular components and biomaterials that are typically adopted in various applications including environmental, biological, and industrial such as drug discovery, gene engineering, therapeutics, artificial tissue generation, novel protein synthesis, biofuels, green chemicals, bioremediation, and industrial enzymes.

In the recent past, synthetic biology is tested to be used for storage of digital data. DNA offers potential to store the massive amount of digital data, allowing to store one million times more dense information than flash drives, and this data stored in DNA can be preserved for over 1,000 years. Furthermore, it is also easier to prevent or detect the attempt to modify the stored data in the DNA. Currently, various research and possible attempts are ongoing to commercialize this technology.

For instance, in September 2018, the Arch Mission Foundation partnered with Microsoft, University of Washington, and Twist Bioscience to archive 10,000 crowd sourced images and full text of 20 important books, among others, in Astrobotic’s 2020 mission to the moon. DNA-based data storage allows data to be encoded into billions of synthetic DNA molecules and encapsulated for long-term preservation.

Regional Insight

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global synthetic biology market, owing to expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing concerns regarding fuel consumption combined with high government support.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience Corporation, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Amyris, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.), EnBiotix, Inc., Evonetix Ltd., Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., and Prokarium.

Key Developments

For instance, in June 2018, National Research Foundation (NRF) funded an amount of US$ 25 million for five-year national synthetic biology R&D program, under the leadership of Prof Chua Nam Hai: a renowned expert in plant biology and biotechnology; to bring advancement in synthetic biology research in Singapore. In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific initiated to sell its portfolio of Invitrogen GeneArt products and services, including gene synthesis and genome editing products in China.

