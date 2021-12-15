Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market In Developed and Emerging Economies by 2028 | Cook Group, Becton

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Breast cancer is a type of cancer caused by uncontrolled growth of the breast cells, resulting into the formation a lump that could be malignant or non-malignant in nature. Generally, such cells lead to the formation of tumors that can be diagnosed with X-ray or felt as lump. Growing prevalence of breast cancer combined with rising awareness regarding treatment options and favorable reimbursement policies in both developed and emerging economies is expected to drive growth of the global breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/104

The global breast lesion localization methods market size was valued at US$ 530.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period (2021–2028).

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to propel the global breast lesion localization methods market growth over the forecast period. According to Breastcancer.org, in 2019, in the U.S., around 268,600 cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed along with over 62,930 cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Growing population in emerging economies such as India and rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost the global breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period. According to The Pink Initiative and Breast Cancer Statistics in India, breast cancer is the most common cancer in most cities in India and second most common in the rural areas, and accounts for 25% to 32% of all female cancers.

Furthermore, key companies in the market are focused on gaining product approvals, in order to expand their product portfolio, which in turn, is expected to drive growth of the market in the near future. For instance, in January 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hologic Inc.’s radiofrequency identification (RFID) breast lesion localization device for long-term placement.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/104

Key players involved in inorganic growth strategies such a partnerships and agreement, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in July 2018, Hologic Inc. and SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH entered into a distribution agreement. According to the agreement, Hologic Inc. will have distribution rights for SOMATEX Tumark biopsy site markers, in the U.S. Moreover, rising product launches by key companies are expected to propel the global bras lesion localization methods market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH launched Tumark Eye, an innovative clip marking system for breast cancer with high ultrasound visibility.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global breast lesion localization methods market are Cook Medical Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard), SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Sterylab Medical, Biopsybell Srl, Hologic Inc., and Tsunami S.r.l.

Exclusive 25-30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/104

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

