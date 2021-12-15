Prosthetic Heart Valves Market To Reach $ 21,968.6 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 13.1% | Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcatheter heart valve is a minimally invasive surgical method to replace the heart valve in severely obese people with severe aortic stenosis heart. It has become one of the most common surgical procedures for morbidly obese people.

Recent Developments

The global prosthetic heart valve market is witnessing approval and launch of new products through market players. For instance, in September 2019, Medtronic plc. launched the Evolut PRO+ TAVR System – a new-generation Medtronic TAVR system, for the treatment of patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis at a low risk of surgical mortality

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market: Drivers

The global prosthetic heart valve market growth is driven by high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, according to ‘Heart disease and stroke statistics—2019 update’, a report from the American Heart Association, published in 2019, coronary artery disease accounted for 365,914 deaths in the U.S. in 2017

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to propel growth of the global prosthetic heart valve market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market: Opportunities

Reimbursement for products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global prosthetic heart valve market. For instance, in February 2019, LivaNova PLC received reimbursement for its Perceval sutureless aortic heart valve in Japan from Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, for treatment of aortic valve disease

Market Trends:

The global prosthetic heart valve market is estimated to account for US$ 21,968.6 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

The transcatheter heart valves segment in the global prosthetic heart valve market was valued at US$ 2,572.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 21,968.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The biological/tissue heart valves segment held dominant position in the global prosthetic heart valve market in 2019, accounting for 42.0% share in terms of value, followed by Mechanical Heart Valves, respectively.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global prosthetic heart valve market, owing to growing healthcare expenditure in the region. For instance, health spending in the U.S. is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year for 2018-27 and to reach nearly US$ 6.0 trillion by 2027, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The global prosthetic heart valve market is witnessing approval and launch of new products through market players. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System from Boston Scientific Corporation.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market: Restraints

Products recalls are expected to hinder growth of the global prosthetic heart valve market. For instance, in August 2019, Edwards Lifesciences recalled its Sapien 3 Ultra replacement heart valve amid risk of burst balloons during implantation of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global prosthetic heart valve market include, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, CryoLife, Inc., Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, JenaValve Technology, Inc., LivaNova PLC, and Medtronic plc.

