Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size is Growing at a USD 73.30 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

The proliferation of smartphones and an increase in the sale of smartphones is estimated to drive the market demand for smartphone screen protectors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global smartphone screen protectors market is expected to reach USD 73.30 Billion by 2028. Smartphone screen protectors are mainly used to cover smartphone screens from any scratch or accidental damage.

The new and innovative products in the smartphone market have gained notable significance and interest amongst consumers. Change in designs of smartphones, technological advancements coupled with the growing inclination for curved smartphones, and phones with edge-less shapes are likely to disrupt the market. The advent of gaming-oriented phones seeks haptic responses for functioning where the touch screen of the phone is continuously handled. To safeguard and prevent the screen from being damaged, the demand for smartphone screen protectors is projected to witness a growth rate in the upcoming years.

Market Dynamics:

Availability of substitute products coupled with the manufacturing of smartphones with in-built screen protection may hamper the market growth in upcoming years.

Key participants include FeYong Digital Technology Limited, Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Company Limited, ZAGG Inc., BodyGuardz, Belkin International Inc., AZ Info link Pvt. Ltd., Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, SCHOTT AG, and Clarivue among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The 2.5D segment is projected to reach USD 21.82 billion by 2028 with a growth rate of 6.62% during the forecast period

By material type, glass is forecasted to observe a growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period attributed to the enhanced functional performance and reduction in the price of the material.

The 0.21 mm thick screen protectors held more than 35% of the market share in 2020 and are estimated to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to their ease of application on smartphones.

In January 2019, InvisibleShield, an offering from ZAGG Inc., a key player, and innovator in the screen protection market announced InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard™ precisely designed to protect the eyes of the users of the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and prevailing 9.7-inch iPad from the damaging effects of high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. InvisibleShield was named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for Glass+ VisionGuard.

The Asia Pacific market contributed around 50% of the global market in 2020 due to the high growth of the smartphone market. Moreover, the rising demand for low-cost smartphones offering the latest technological features coupled with a rise in the level of disposable income of consumers in this region is projected to transform into market growth for smartphone screen protectors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global smartphone screen protector market on the basis of product type, material type, thickness, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

2D

5D

3D

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

21 mm

26 mm

33 mm

48 mm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Research Methodology – Smartphone Screen Protector Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Smartphone Screen Protector market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Smartphone Screen Protector market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Smartphone Screen Protector market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Smartphone Screen Protector market.

