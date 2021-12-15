Automotive Telematics Market trend with Growing Industry,Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact With Top Manufacturers Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Telematics Market Size – USD 63.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.4%, Market Trends – Adoption of technology in the automobile sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Telematics market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The stringent rules set by the government in association with property identification coupled with increased usage of cloud-based technology is likely to drive the expansion of the global automotive telematics market.

Rise in adoption of web-based services and convenience of advanced communication technology offer vast growth opportunities for fleet management businesses. Major technologies utilized in the market embody GPS trailing system, telematics and M2M communication, among others. In telematics and M2M devices, with sturdy communication network, fleet management activities are often simply handled, and have a fast access and response mechanism. Moreover, many solutions offered within the automotive telematics market collect, manage, explore, interpret, and analyze the driving information of a selected driver.

Competators Are Involved in Automotive Telematics Market:

Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

The global Automotive Telematics market conducts a precise examination of the functioning mechanisms of the leading industry participants in the global market. It has been observed that these industry players deploy a wide array of business growth strategies, which enable them to account for significant shares of the global market. This section of the report lays profound emphasis on the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, taken by these companies in a bid to reach a valuable market position.

Key Highlights From The Report

Vehicles across every fleet have become technology dependant, the association of which is predicted to drive the automotive telematics market. Moreover, high fuel economy and low carbon emission are the prime concern of vehicle owners. Thus, telematics service suppliers facilitate on improving the ownership cost of a vehicle.

Fleet management services occupies a significant part of the market share when it comes to areas of applications. Adoption of telematics services and technology and advanced technologies in vehicles to reinforce safety are anticipated to propel the automotive telematics market.

Vehicle trailing and eCall options offered by telematics services are extremely widespread among vehicle owners. Widespread population across Asia Pacific regions makes recovery of purloined vehicles within the region difficult. However, vehicle trailing is predicted to make tasks notably easier for government authorities.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Automotive Telematics industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Telematics market on a global as well as regional scale.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive Telematics Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications, connectivity solutions, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

The North American region is a dominant telematics market and is anticipated to witness significant gains on account of gro:wing demand for luxury vehicles throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely India and China.

The formulation of this report has been done through thorough primary and secondary research to offer a better understanding of the market size, market share, scope, challenges, trends, and growth prospects among the industry. The report mainly focuses on the key Automotive Telematics market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Automotive Telematics market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

