Plastic To Fuel Technology Market Demand and Growth Rate to Reach USD 3.02 Billion By 2028

The increase in non-recyclable plastic wastes and rising concern for environmental pollution is driving the market for plastic to fuel technology.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plastic To Fuel Technology Market is forecast to reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Plastic to fuel technology is gaining traction in the energy industry with increasing awareness of the market. The high level of plastic consumption across the globe is a cause of concern as the damage to the environment is extreme. The insufficient recycling process is leading researchers to look for alternate disposal method for the mounting plastic wastes.

Approximately less than 5% of the plastics produced every year is recycled. The majority of the plastics are disposed into oceans, posing a threat to marine life. The waste that has already been disposed of in the ocean would take a minimum of 450 years to biodegrade. Adopting plastic to fuel procedure not only curbs the growing level of pollution but also provide significant economic benefits to the region. In the U.S. alone, the plastic to fuel technology plant would create an estimated job of 39,000, thus creating ample opportunity for growth in the market.

The major product of Plastics-to-fuel, when refined properly is diesel. This diesel has a very low content of sulfur. This diesel can fuel boats, generators, machinery, and vehicles. They can reduce the negative impact on the environment due to low sulfur content and simultaneously reducing recycled materials along the way.

Top Companies Listed in the Plastic To Fuel Technology Market Report:

Plastic Energy, Beston Machinery, Agile Process Chemicals, Klean Industries, Global Renewables, Plastic2Oil, MK Aromatics, RES Polyflow, Vadxx Energy, and Green Envirotech Holdings LLC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Pyrolysis dominates the segment of technology by occupying the largest market share of ~45% in the year 2020. In this procedure, plastic waste in the absence of oxygen is heated, and it produces a mixture of oil quite similar to crude oil. The product is further refined into transportation fuels.

Polystyrene is one of the most commonly used plastic. It is found in take-out cups and egg cartons and is also used in packaging material that cushions the goods while shipping. The application of this type of plastic for conversion into fuel is large and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Among the end-fuel generated by plastic, crude oil dominated the market with a share of ~57% in the year 2020. Crude oil has various application among which are the utilization of gasoline to fuel cars, the oil used to heat buildings and diesel fuels, residual fuels used in large ships, power factories, and it is also used to generate electricity.

North America held the largest market share of ~28% in the year 2020. Increasing demand and consumption of plastics in the U.S. and the government’s stringent policies towards energy security are boosting the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 15.1% during the forecast period. Nations such as China, India, and Australia are taking significant steps towards reducing the plastic wastes, and high demand for petroleum will also increase the demand for fuel from plastic.

The global materials & chemicals industry report deals with the manufacture and sales of a wide range of chemical products and materials including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and construction raw materials. Increasing implementation of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, growing environmental awareness among individuals, and escalating demand for technologically advanced products are among the key contributors to industry growth. Industry growth is further driven by growing use of organic industrial chemicals, increasing demand for advanced agrochemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the agricultural industry, and rising demand for advanced materials & chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

Key points covered in the report:

The report presents a detailed study of the global Plastic To Fuel Technology market

It specializes in the study of the major market dynamics including driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and latest technological advancements

Includes market classification based on product type, application spectrum, and end-use landscape, and distribution channel

Major focus on the latest product developments, new techniques incorporated, and company profiles of leading players in the market

Type Outlook

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Technology Outlook

Catalytic Depolymerization

Pyrolysis

Gasification

End-Fuel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Crude Oil

Hydrogen

Sulfur

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

