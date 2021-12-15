Global Softgel Capsules Market Size [2021-2028] | is Projected to Grow from USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 Billion

Key Companies in Softgel Capsules Market are Capsugel, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., Catalent, Inc, Aenova Holding GmbH, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Curtis Health Caps, EuroCaps Ltd, Other prominent players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global softgel capsules market size is projected to grow from USD 6.94 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 billion in 2027. The high demand for non-animal capsules that are free from modified sugars and contain only plant-bаѕеd nаturаl sources would help the market grow rapidly in the near future. In August 2020, for instance, Catalent, Inc introduced two new offerings to expand its existing portfolio. Out of them, the one called Optishell possesses seaweeds instead of gelatine and is best suited for those who don’t consume meat. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market, 2021-2027.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 6.52 billion in 2020. It is expected to showcase a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period between 2021-2027.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 5.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 9.59 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.94 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2019 No. of Pages 216 Segments covered Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, and Others Growth Drivers Several pharmaceutical companies nowadays are trying to determine the effectiveness of softgel capsules and hence, are conducting clinical trials. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into prescription medicines and health & dietary supplements. By the type, it is classified into gelatin capsules and non-animal softgel capsules. On the basis of manufacturers, it is divided into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, and others. Out of these, in 2020, the Pharmaceutical Companies segment generated 56.4% in terms of the market share.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/softgel-capsules-market-103353





Ayanda Receives Patent for Probiotic Softgel Capsules to Enhance its Capabilities

In April 2019, Ayanda, a leading provider of pharmaceutical products, announced that it bagged a European patent for these capsules. These capsules will be able to contain at least one type of oil, such as Omega 3 and active probiotic bacteria. As per one of the company officials, “This is a breakthrough in our ability to offer and produce a state-of-the-art probiotic dosage form. It would help us enhance our probiotic capabilities in powder sticks, tablets, and hard capsules.

Drivers & Restraints-

Urgent Need to Determine Effectiveness of Drugs will Spur Growth

Several pharmaceutical companies nowadays are trying to determine the effectiveness of softgel capsules and hence, are conducting clinical trials. InnoPharmax Inc., for instance, sponsored a study in August 2018 to evaluate the tolerability and safety of D07001 softgel in patients who have received the first line of combined chemo radiotherapy (CCRT) or chemotherapy for locally advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) or unresectable metastatic cancer. Similar other clinical studies would also boost the softgel capsules market growth in the near future. However, the development of generics owing to the patent expiration of crucial drugs may hamper growth on account of greater competition.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/softgel-capsules-market-103353





Report Coverage-

This report includes authentic data related to transformation in material usage, unique product launches, and recent advancements. It provides market dynamics based on numerous factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, obstacles, and dynamics. Also, it would offer a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to share, distribution, and size of this industry.

Regional Insights-

Surging U.S. FDA Approvals for Unique Products to Help North America Dominate

North America : The market stood at USD 2.29 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. The rising target of various companies to gain approvals from the U.S. FDA is expected to aid growth. Also, the increasing launch of innovative products would propel regional growth.

: The market stood at USD 2.29 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. The rising target of various companies to gain approvals from the U.S. FDA is expected to aid growth. Also, the increasing launch of innovative products would propel regional growth. Europe : The region is estimated to earn a considerable share throughout the forthcoming years because of the ongoing investments in R&D activities to introduce novel softgel capsules.

: The region is estimated to earn a considerable share throughout the forthcoming years because of the ongoing investments in R&D activities to introduce novel softgel capsules. Asia Pacific: It is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR on account of the rising interest of companies to expand their footprint in niche areas of the region. Besides, the rising patient pool suffering from various chronic disorders would augment growth.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/softgel-capsules-market-103353





Competitive Landscape-

Fast-track Approvals and New Product Launches— Vital Strategies of Key Companies

The global market has only three leading companies, out of which, Catalent, Inc. and Capsugel (Lonza) account for the maximum share. They are majorly aiming to remain dominant through new product launches and fast-track approvals. At the same time, many companies are striving persistently to develop their manufacturing processes technologically to attract more consumers. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

October 2019: Sirio Pharma launched a new range of plant-based solutions for its entire offering of liquids, gummies, powders, softgel capsules, tablets, and hard shell capsules. Gummies would contain pectin instead of gelatin, while soft gelatin capsules would have red algae.





List of Key Players in Softgel Capsules Market:

Capsugel (Lonza) (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Guangdong, China)

Catalent, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Aenova Holding GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd. (Shizuoka, Japan)

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. (California, U.S.)

Curtis Health Caps (Wielkopolskie, Poland)

EuroCaps Ltd (South Wales, UK)

Other prominent players





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245