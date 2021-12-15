Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,519 in the last 365 days.

High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.41 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable Market Size – USD 2.92 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 5.33%, Growth in Consumer devices with added features.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escalation in demand for gaming consoles, TVs and video streaming services worldwide are set to push the demand of High Definition Multimedia Interface ( HDMI ) Cable Market

The global HDMI cable market is expected to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. HDMI is used for transferring uncompressed large amount of data. It is used for connecting high definition (HD) equipment. It had found a niche in the modern world and companies are using it commonly to transfer data, video or audio. It is an intelligent interface that delivers a very high quality data without any glitch. It is used to connect large display screens, TV screens or monitor screens.

HDMI was founded by Toshiba, Philips, Hitachi, Thomson, Sony, Panasonic, Silicon Image and RCA. It is supported by big brands like Warner Bros., Fox, Disney and Universal along with system operators EchoStar and DirecTV due to its high application in large screens.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34% in the forecast period. Most of the companies working with HDMI cables are located in this region. Desire for high quality viewing experience is driving the growth of this market. High demand is from developing nations of this region mainly due to availability of skilled labor and emerging companies that deal with large amount of data. However, advent of wireless HDMI cable is hindering he growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1199

Key participants include Tripp Lite, Shenzhen Dns Industries Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Nordost, Kramer Electronics Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corporation, Ce-Link and Belkin International, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The segment for application is set to dominate the market size with an increase in disposable income and emergence of new buildings, commercial or otherwise, is leading to installation of projectors and TVs in them. This has significantly boosted the market. With rise in desire for high quality viewing option the HDMI cables are set to grow in coming years.
• Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% in the coming years. Most of the companies are located in this region. With the emergence of internet and growth of telecom, the demand from APAC has increased exponentially. Need for safe and secure, efficient and high speed data are fueling the market in this region.
• Key participants include Tripp Lite, Shenzhen Dns Industries Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Nordost, Kramer Electronics Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corporation, Ce-Link and Belkin International, Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: 
https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hdmi-cables-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global HDMI cable market on the basis of type, grade, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Standard HDMI cable
Standard HDMI cable with Ethernet
High speed HDMI cable market
High speed HDMI cable market with Ethernet

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

HDMI 1.4 market
HDMI 2.0 market
HDMI 2.1 market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Gaming consoles market
Players and TVs market
Mobile phones market
Automotive systems market
Personal Computers and Tablets market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1199

Key Advantages of High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data
• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research
• Extensive regional analysis of the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable industry
• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio
• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions
• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Metaverse Market- @ https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/metaverse-future-of-the-internet-or-just-another-technological-leap

Chatbot Market- @ https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/chatbot-market-size-estimated-to-reach-usd-10-08-billion-at-cagr-of-30-9-by-2026

Procure To Pay Software Market- @ https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/procure-to-pay-software-market-size-projected-to-reach-usd-9-2-billion-at-cagr-of-7-6-by-2026

Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.41 Billion By 2028

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.