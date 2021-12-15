3D ICs market grow at a CAGR of 22.5% to $38.25 billion by 2027 | XILINX Inc., Ziptronix Inc., STATS ChipPAC Ltd., 3M

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global 3D ICs market was valued at US$ 7,521.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 38,252.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2020 and 2027.

3D ICs are the most recent in the range of technology available for medical imaging and are revolutionizing the way that health care is delivered. They have given doctors a completely new range of options and have enabled them to give better treatment to patients. The first reason why ICs are so useful is they offer patients a wider range of features than ever before, thanks to the advances that have been made in today's digital health industry. By using this advanced method, doctors can access the latest information about their patients in order to provide the best possible care. Doctors will have the ability to view every single part of a patient's body, which allows them to make a more informed decision about their treatment.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

· MonolithIC 3D Inc.

· XILINX Inc.

· Elpida Memory Inc. (Micron Technology Inc.)

· The 3M Company

· Ziptronix Inc.

· STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

· United Microelectronics Corporation

· Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation.

Drivers & Trends

Growing demand for advanced electronic products is expected to propel the 3D ICs market growth over the forecast period. Advanced electronic products are available in small and compact sizes. In fact, many electronic products have been miniaturized and have witnessed massive demand among consumers across the globe. Three-dimensional integrated circuits offer an ideal solution to such devices since it allows high-performing microchips with low power consumption. It also enables high-speed transmission, data processing, as well as connectivity to smart devices, and enhanced storage capacity. For instance, in August 2020, Samsung introduced a new 3D IC solution eXtended-Cube (X-Cube) for next-generation applications including AI, 5G, and AR &VR. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the 3D ICs market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid development of high-performance networking devices with large storage capacity is expected to boost 3D ICs market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Classification

The 3D ICs market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the 3D ICs market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

- SWOT Analysis is used to define, appraise, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, characterised, and predicted by kind, application, and area.

- Examine the possibilities and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, restrictions and hazards.

- Determine if market growth is being fueled by trends and forces or is being stifled by them.

- Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

- Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the overall market.

- Competitive developments in the market include expansions, partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions.

- To develop a strategic profile of the major companies and to thoroughly examine their growth strategies.

