Blockchain Supply Chain Market Business Strategy, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 - 2028

The study methodologies used to examine the Blockchain Supply Chain market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blockchain supply chain market size reached USD 271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14,180 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 63.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Blockchain Supply Chain market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Supply Chain Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.

Logistics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced systems such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things are factors expected to boost growth of the blockchain supply chain market in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the Blockchain Supply Chain market based on solution, service, deployment, and region

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public

Private

Consortium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Product Traceability

Compliance Management

Inventory Monitoring

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gases

Others

This report studies the global Blockchain Supply Chain market status and forecast, categorizes the global Blockchain Supply Chain market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain Supply Chain market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain Supply Chain market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain Supply Chain market growth worldwide?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Definition

1.2. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Scope

1.3. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Methodology

1.4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Blockchain Supply Chain Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…