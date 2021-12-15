Industrial Valves Market:Oil & Gas Sector Is Expected To Account For 1/3rd Absolute Dollar Opportunity Over The Forecast

Global industrial valves market is projected to witness sluggish growth at 3.3% and slated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 22.3 billion.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rise in consumption of oil & gas has been witnessed in developed and developing regions. Thus, major exploration & production (E&P) companies are focusing on expanding their production facilities by building new processing plants and pipelines. Industrial valves ensure better safety in such installations. In regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia, major intra-country and inter-country pipelines projects are under development to meet the growing demand for oil & gas. This increasing onshore exploration, in turn is expected to increase demand for industrial valves . The report estimates that the Industrial Valves market is foreseen to expand by ~1.5 X to reach a valuation of ~US$ 96 Bn by the end of 2029.For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4545 Key Segments of the Industrial Valves MarketFact.MR’s study on the Industrial Valves market offers information divided into four key segments— valve type, valve material, function, end use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.Valve TypeCheck ValveDual PlatePiston LiftSpring Loaded DiskSwing CheckTilting CheckY PatternT PatternGateParallelWedgeGlobeTeeAngleWyeBallTrunnionFloatingThreaded SeriesPlugLinedLubricatedNon-LubricatedButterflySafety ReliefOtherValve MaterialCast SteelCarbon SteelStainless SteelBronzeOther AlloysFunctionManualAutomaticEnd UseOil & GasChemicalWater & Wastewater TreatmentPower PlantsPaper & PulpOthersShare Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4545 The report covers following Industrial Valves Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Industrial Valves market:Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Industrial ValvesLatest industry Analysis on Industrial Valves Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factorsKey trends Analysis of Industrial Valves Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.Changing Industrial Valves demand and consumption of diverse productsMajor trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countriesNew investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service typesComprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Industrial Valves major playersIndustrial Valves Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recoveryIndustrial Valves demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growthindustrial valves market imageKey Takeaways of Global Industrial Valves MarketGate valves are projected to expand 1.5X as compared to 2018 and are projected to account for approximately 22% of the overall value opportunity in the global market by 2028 end. Increasing demand from petroleum industries is anticipated to increase production which also supports growth of gate valvesThe cast steel segment is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 10 Bn during the forecast period.APEJ accounts for the highest share in the industrial valves market and is expected to grow 1.5X during the forecast periodAutomatic function segment is foreseen to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the manual function segment is expected to grow 1.4X as compared to 2018Prominent Players to Forge Strategic Partnerships to Sustain GrowthThe report reveals some of the prominent market players such as General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, Watts Water Technologies, Weir Group, Alfa Laval, Curtiss-Wright, Circor International, and others. Leading players are continuously focusing on strategic acquisitions and geographic expansions in order to expand their business footprint. For instance,

In March 2019, the company acquired Tactical Communications Group (TCG), LLC, which is into the design and development of software related to Tactical DataLink (TDL)
In November 2018, Baker Hughes, a GE company, inaugurated a new steam test facility in Naples, Italy to focus on the scope and capacity of the plant, which includes a full range of consolidated safety valves and Masoneilan control valves

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA) Find More Valuable Insights on Industrial Valves Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global industrial valves market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the industrial valves market based on valve type (check valve, gate, globe, ball, plug, butterfly, safety relief and other), valve material (cast steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, bronze, and other alloys ), function (manual, and automatic), and end use (oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater treatment power plants, paper & pulp, and others) across seven major regions.