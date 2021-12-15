Arthroscopy Devices Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $5,334 Million by 2022

Sophisticated radiofrequency systems employing wireless and USB technology have revolutionized minimally invasive surgeries by offering precise soft-tissue

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Arthroscopy Devices Market by Product (Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopes, Fluid Management Systems, Radiofrequency Systems, Visualization Systems, Powered Shaver Systems, and Other Arthroscopy Equipment) and Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that helps surgeons examine and treat bone and joint related problems using an arthroscope and other arthroscopy devices (such as visualization systems, arthroscopic implants, power shaver systems, radiofrequency devices, and others). They are essential to diagnose and treat osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, bone tumor, and others. The market for arthroscopy devices has grown tremendously in the recent years due to increase in number of sport injuries, rapid ageing population and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Sophisticated radiofrequency systems employing wireless and USB technology have revolutionized minimally invasive surgeries by offering precise soft-tissue ablation, cutting of blood vessels, and hemostasis during arthroscopy procedures. This has led to increase in demand for radiofrequency systems to execute arthroscopy interventions.

Key findings of the Arthroscopy Devices Market:

The knee arthroscopy market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during 2016-2022.

Visualization systems is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the analysis period.

Knee implants dominated the arthroscopic implants market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

North America dominated global arthroscopy devices market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Spine arthroscopy application occupied nearly two-sevenths of the total market in 2015.

India is the fastest growing country in Asia-Pacific region, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.