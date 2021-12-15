Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

The study methodologies used to examine the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market size is expected to reach USD 353.78 Billion at a steady CAGR of 29.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest industry intelligence research on the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 - 2028 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Some Key Findings From the Report:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in number of Internet users in countries in the region. Surge in demand for connected devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops is expected to continue to propel growth of the market in the region. Increasing demand for data storage solutions across large as well as small & medium sized enterprises will continue to drive growth of the Asia Pacific NVMe market to a significant extent going ahead.

Key players in the market include Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Dell EMC, Microchip Technology, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, and Renesas Electronics.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solid-State Drives (SSDs)

Adapters

Servers

All-Flash Arrays

Adapters

Others (I/O Accelerator Blocks, Switches, and Controllers)

Communication Standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ethernet

Infiniband

Fiber Channel

Deployment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Remote

Hybrid

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Education & Research

Energy

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting

Others

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

