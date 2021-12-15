Mobile Router Market Size Expected to Reach USD 19.66 Billion at CAGR of 7.3%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Mobile Router Market Size – USD 11.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of routers in Educational institutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid increase in the use of internet is projected to stimulate the growth of market

The global Mobile Router Market is expected to reach USD 19.66 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in the proliferation of smart devices and a rapid increase in the use of internet across the globe has is boosting the growth of the mobile routers. Mobile routers offer the advantage of wireless connectivity which enables end-users to have lag free high speed connectivity among devices connected with that from any place in the specified range.

A push towards digitalization is also a crucial factor driving the growth of the mobile router market. The “Digital India” campaign by the Indian government has been initiated to transform India into an empowered digital economy and bridge the gap between the privileged and under privileged sections of Indian society to join the mainstream in terms of digitalization.

Additionally, the use of mobile routers in educational institutions to impart better education and the restructuring of traditional organizations to digital organization would stimulate the market growth.

The signal strength of mobile routers starts fading after a certain specifies limit which can discourage end-users from opting for mobile routers. This factor may hinder the rise of the market.

Key participants include Cisco Systems, Novatel Wireless Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Netgear, Internet On The Go, Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corporation, XCom Global Inc. and Franklin Wireless.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Commercial mobile routers are expected to grow at the highest rate of CAGR 7.4% during the forecast period. The routers used in commercial purposes provide uninterrupted high speed connectivity and network security to all the connected devices over the network. This helps in improving the efficiency of the businesses.

• North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share with a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of technology, deep penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, smart wearable, etc. and proliferation IoT devices in this region is creating a surge in the demand for mobile routers. This rise in demand can be attributed to high speed and reliable connectivity provided by mobile routers.

• On February, 2016, Cisco announced that it will start collaboration with Ericsson and Intel to develop and test the industry's first ever 5G router to speed up the innovation of critical 5G technology.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global mobile router market on the basis of type, end-user and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Standalone devices

Bundled devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Domestic users

Commercial users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

