Vaccine Market Statistics, 6.6% CAGR, Outlook and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

The global Vaccines Market was pegged at $32.46 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $54.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vaccine Market By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}, Polio, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella {MMR}, and Other Indications), and End Use (Pediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines, and Traveler Vaccines): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in immunization programs across the globe, and surge in R&D activities to develop new vaccine drive the growth of the global vaccine market. However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high cost related to the development of vaccines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging market and rise in healthcare spending creates new prospects in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players operating in the vaccine industry include Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study:

The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global vaccine market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the vaccine market growth is provided.

It provides an extensive analysis of key segments to understand the type of products and indications used globally.

Extensive analyses of key segments of the industry help understand the types of products and technologies used across various geographies.

