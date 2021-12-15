IoT in Education Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in education market size is expected to reach USD 25.42 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global IoT in Education market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global IoT in Education market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global IoT in Education market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global IoT in Education market.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of IoT in Education Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/690

Some Key Findings From the Report:

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global IoT in education market in 2020. Rising need to achieve increased energy efficiency and reduced operating costs by educational institutions is increasing adoption of IoT in the education sector in countries in the region.

Major players in the market include IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung, and SAP SE.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Education market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Service

Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration Management

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Surveillance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic Institutions

Corporate

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global IoT in Education market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global IoT in Education market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global IoT in Education market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global IoT in Education market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global IoT in Education market.

Highlight significant trends of the global IoT in Education market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global IoT in Education market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global IoT in Education market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

