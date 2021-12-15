Agriculture Analytics Market Demand, Business Scenario, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

On-premises segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the agriculture analytics market in 2020. Rising concerns regarding data security among large farms is driving demand for on-premises agriculture analytics solution.

Farm analytics segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. The need to enhance agricultural supply chain management to minimize waste and excess inventory is driving rising adoption of farm analytics.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. Technological advancements of traditional agricultural activities and presence of improved agricultural techniques in countries in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of the agricultural analytics in the region.

Key players in the market include Deere & Company, IBM, Bayer AG, SAP SE, Trimble, Accenture, DeLaval, Iteris, Inc., Oracle, and AGRIVI.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Farms

Large Farms

Deployment Modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Livestock Analytics

Farm Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Agriculture Analytics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Agriculture Analytics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Agriculture Analytics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Agriculture Analytics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Agriculture Analytics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Agriculture Analytics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agriculture Analytics Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Agriculture Analytics Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Agriculture Analytics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…