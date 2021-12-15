Connected Agriculture Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The study methodologies used to examine the Connected Agriculture market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Connected Agriculture market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Connected Agriculture industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Pre-production planning and management segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to minimize pest and disease outbreaks and inefficiencies in planting is driving increasing utilization of pre-production planning and management solutions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global connected agriculture market in 2020. Increasing investment by major players in the region such as IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble navigation for development of connected agriculture solutions is resulting in rising demand for connected agriculture solutions in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble Navigation.



In addition, the study on the Connected Agriculture market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the Connected Agriculture market on the basis of machinery type, packaging type, end-use, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Production Planning and Management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Connected Agriculture market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Connected Agriculture report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.

