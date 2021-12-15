Neurology Software Market Statistics 2021: Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2030

AMR Logo

The neurology software market provides current trends and future estimations. Region-wise reports cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & LAMA.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the need to automate time-consuming administrative tasks, easy accessibility to the patient’s health information, and integration of advanced technologies to facilitate healthcare services are the factors driving the growth of the neurology software market. In addition, the ability of the software to provide smooth communication between labs, radiology, pharmacies, and referring doctors is propelling the market growth.

However, the lack of technical expertise and high implementation and maintenance costs of the software are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cost-effective cloud-based or server-based solutions to ease the functionality of the software is providing lucrative opportunities to the growth of the neurology software market in the forecasted period.

The neurology software is being adopted by various industry sectors including healthcare, college & research institutes, and others. Healthcare companies are expected to adopt the software to provide better facilities in terms of medication and prescription and others to their patients. The software is helping to automate the administrative tasks which are time-consuming and require a lot of spending.

The software helps to provide real-time health information of the patient which facilitates the doctors to prescribe medicines accordingly. The increased adoption of software by healthcare companies drives the growth of the market.

The adoption of the latest technologies such as cloud-based or web-based software solutions is facilitating the growth of the neurology software market in the forecasted period. Cloud-based software solutions are increasingly being implemented in the healthcare sector because these solutions are cost-effective, flexible, easy to install without requiring any hardware component, and is easily accessible with the devices having an internet connection. The cloud software can be accessed from remote locations and facilitate doctors and patients to interact virtually instead of physical interactions.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The spread of COVID-19 has adversely affected the industries and global economies. The imposed lockdown by the government has affected the supply chain due to the limited transportation. COVID guidelines and restrictions for travel have aggravated the situation. However, the healthcare sector has seen significant growth owing to the adoption of the latest technologies during the pandemic situation.

• The neurology software market has observed a significant growth during the pandemic situation owing to the adoption of neurology software by the hospitals to facilitate neurosurgeons and doctors to treat the patients remotely from their respective places by accessing the detailed patient information. The software helps to connect hospitals, pharmacies, and labs for smooth communication between them.

Major players include: Epic Neuro Inc., Athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, HealthFusion Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Greenway Health LLC, Practice Fusion Inc., Brainlab AG, Kareo Inc., Bizmatics

