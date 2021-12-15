Smart Manufacturing Market Applications, Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Manufacturing Market Size – USD 200.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Implementation of Industrial IoT in manufacturing

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Smart Manufacturing market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Smart Manufacturing market.

This report studies the global Smart Manufacturing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Manufacturing market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The device management segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the Smart Manufacturing market in 2019. Increased adoption of advanced digital technologies in the manufacturing sector such as digital twins, smart sensors, and Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) is resulting in increasing number of connected devices, which is driving the need for device management.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising investments of the manufacturing companies on the implementation of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process to increase operational efficiency and production.

Key participants include IBM, ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Emerson Electric, and Cisco, among others.

The researchers find out why sales of Smart Manufacturing are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Smart Manufacturing industry.

Information Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing Execution System

Human-Machine Interface

Warehouse Management System

Plant Asset Management

Industrial Communication

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Product lifecycle Management

Others

Enabling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Robotics

Machine Vision

Industrial 3D printing

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing

Blockchain in manufacturing

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in manufacturing

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Semiconductor & electronics

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the Smart Manufacturing market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Manufacturing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Manufacturing Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Smart Manufacturing Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Smart Manufacturing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…