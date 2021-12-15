Metaverse Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Metaverse from 2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2028 by region/country.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metaverse market size reached USD 47.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising focus on converging digital and physical worlds through internet and the recent COVID-19 outbreak are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing emphasis on developing metaverse platforms for education industry will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Metaverse market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as companies are investing considerable efforts into developing developer-focused gaming platforms that enable users to create games or 3D environments. AI-powered 3D engines enable creation of gaming content in real-time, allowing for an diverse range of situations and making games highly engaging.

Fashion segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising development of virtual runway shows platforms like IMVU. From partnering with online community artists to buying avatar clothing, IMVU's virtual runway has received much interest as more fashion businesses identify immersive experiences as an important part of the business strategy. Animal Crossing, which is a game from Nintendo Co., Ltd., has brands such as Anna Sui, Valentino, and Sandy Liang design exclusive garments for metaverse.

North America is expected to register a substantially robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to major presence of companies such as Facebook, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., and Nextech AR Solutions Corp. in the US and Canada focusing on develop metaverse platforms.

Major companies in the market report include Facebook, Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., NetEase, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies, Inc., Lilith Games, and Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

The concept has gained robust traction, and on 29 October 2021, Facebook Inc. announced that the company would henceforth (29 October 2021) be known as Meta Platforms Inc., or ‘Meta’ for short. The company would be committed to developing the immersive digital world known as the metaverse.

In August 2021, Nextech AR Solutions Corp. announced completion of its acquisition of Arway Ltd., which is a spatial computing firm based in the United Kingdom. This acquisition offers Nextech AR a spatial mapping platform that is pivotal to the development of mini-metaverses, which the business is eagerly pursuing.

Emergen Research has segmented global metaverse on the basis of component, platform, offerings, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Displays

eXtended Reality (XR) Hardware

Haptic Sensors & Devices

Smart Glasses

Omni Treadmills

AR/VR Headsets

Software

Asset Creation Tools

Programming Engines

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Virtual Platforms

Asset Marketplaces

Avatars

Financial Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blockchain

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation

Social Media

Conference

Virtual Runway Shows

Aircraft Maintenance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Education

Aerospace & Defence

Others

The Metaverse market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2028 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Metaverse market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Metaverse market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Metaverse market growth worldwide?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metaverse-market

