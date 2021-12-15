Media Content Delivery Networks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast By 2030

AMR Logo

Media content delivery networks market research report presents information related to key drivers and trends along with a detailed analysis of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At an increased speed and lower bandwidth CDN provides static, dynamic, and interactive content to end-users. The content requested by the users is directly routed to the closest server in the network. As the buffering time of the content increases, the interest of the customers starts reducing in the content which can directly affect business.

For instance, businesses such as online retailers require customers' interest to be retained until clients have purchased the product and checked out. To retain the customers and convert them into prospects, proper optimization and better delivery of content are needed for any organization.

As a part of their marketing strategy, many organizations add video content to their web pages, share live content to increase traffic on the website. These marketing strategies created by organizations are only effective when organizations receive support from content delivery networks. Therefore, the need for the organization to provide uninterrupted content delivery is increasing, consequently, the demand for CDN solutions is increasing, thereby driving the media content delivery networks market growth.

However, the number of cyberattacks increases with the use of video streaming solutions for watching movies and advertisements increases. Now, users are sharing video links that can be corrupted by a virus which can provide private information of users to malicious attackers compromising security. Providing security and privacy across various platforms can become challenging for organizations. Additionally, as data is misused and information is leaked concerns related to copyrights and digital rights mismanagement arise.

Therefore, this acts as the major restraining factor for the growth of the media content delivery market. However, as digital infrastructures are advancing consumption of OTT video is also increasing. OTT platforms try to create and deliver content to consumers at an affordable price. Furthermore, video-on-demand services are easier, faster, cheaper and users can download their favorite video content anytime and watch it at their convenience are some of the reasons because of which the adoption of service.

OTT and video on content can be delivered to the audience more efficiently with the help of CDN solutions. Therefore, as the demand for OTT platforms and video on demand increases, the need for CDN solutions also increases, providing opportunities for CDN providers.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The emergence of COVID-19 has highly affected the health of the people as well as the global economy. Lockdown and restrictions have caused many people to shift their daily work to online platforms.

• Because of social distancing trends, activities such as e-learning, online gaming, online shopping are increasing. Therefore, to provide more efficient services to their customers, organizations have started adopting CDN solutions.

• Additionally, during the pandemic, the usage of OTT and video-on-demand platforms that provides high-quality video content started increasing, thereby increasing the demand for CDN solutions.

• Furthermore, to deliver efficient content to the end-users, many organizations have started adopting CDN solutions which are therefore driving the media content delivery networks market growth of CDN solutions during the pandemic period.

Companies covered in this report are: Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, AT&T, Cloudflare, Inc., Verizon Media, Lumen Technologies, Deutsche Telekom AG, QUANTIL, StackPath, LLC, Fastly, G-Core Labs S.A., OnApp Limited, Broadpeak, Citrix Systems

Questions Answered in The Media Content Delivery Networks Market Research Report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the media content delivery networks market?

• What are the detailed impacts of COVID-19 on the media content delivery networks market ?

• What are the current trends that will influence the media content delivery networks market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the media content delivery networks market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

