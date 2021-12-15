Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market To Reach USD 1,573.3 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Product launches and R&D for precise hemodynamic monitoring devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market was valued at USD 958.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,573.3 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The measurement or estimation of hemodynamic variables such as blood pressure, blood flow, cardiac contractility, cardiac preload, and cardiac afterload plays a crucial role in the monitoring and diagnostic procedures especially in the intensive care unit or in case of patients having major surgery. Hemodynamic monitoring devices facilitate the accurate assessment of blood flow from inside the arteries, heart, and veins. Hemodynamic monitoring plays a fundamental role in the management of acutely ill patients. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the annual cost of critical care has significantly increased in recent years. These devices are extensively used in monitoring the critical patient's post-surgery as well as in many procedures. With increased concerns about the use of invasive techniques, notably the pulmonary artery catheter, to measure cardiac output monitoring can help to identify underlying pathophysiological processes so that appropriate forms of therapy can be selected.

Invasive hemodynamic monitoring is one of the major competencies required for critical care nurses. In clinical routine, it is commonly performed during high-risk surgery and in intensive care medicine. Continuous assessment of the clinical conditions of the cardiovascular system is essential for critically ill patients to diagnose and manage complex medical conditions. According to WHO, 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases, which is an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. According to data, the cases of cardiovascular diseases are increasing in developing countries, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization of hospital systems, rise in aging demographics diagnosed with chronic diseases, high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological developments, and high level of research and development facilitate the growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market. Moreover, adequate reimbursement, extensive use for post-surgery monitoring of critically ill patients, and increased government focus to improve medical care infrastructure are further anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

The key companies design organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their product offerings and improve their regional standing. Accuracy remains the key parameter for R&D of the product as technical error may lead to false readings as well as mal-functioning of the monitoring system, which will, in turn, directly affect the patient's actual monitoring. However, dynamic regulatory guidelines, shortage of trained professionals, high risk pertaining to invasive hemodynamic monitoring devices, competitive pricing, and high costs of investments in research & development are the key factors hindering the market growth.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., LiDCO Group Plc., Drager Medical GmbH, Cheetah Medical, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., GE Healthcare, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, Siemens, Osypka Medical GmbH, PULSION Medical Systems SE, Deltex Medical Group Plc., Tensys Medical, Inc., McKessen, and Philips Medical.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The global Hemodynamic Monitoring devices market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% due to high incidence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes

• The non-invasive type segment is forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 7.2%. Non-invasive systems allow the in-house assessment of hemodynamic statistics without compromising on the accuracy and reliability thereby increasing their demand during the forecast period

• The invasive segment lead the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market and is expected to be dominant in the upcoming years accounting for a market share of 38.8%. The invasive devices provide accurate and comprehensive data of the patients and hence is preferred the most

• The disposables segment dominated the market in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the monitoring devices market is expected to witness modest growth

• The hemodynamic monitoring devices are used in Hospitals extensively in a number of surgeries, for accurate monitoring of critically ill patients which drives the Hospital segment growth robustly. The hospital segment is expected to achieve market share of 37.0% during the period of 2019-2026

• The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.3%. The factors fostering the market growth are Economic development in leading countries of India, China and Japan along with favorable government initiatives towards improving healthcare infrastructure is expected fuel market growth

• The North America region accounted for the largest market share of the global Hemodynamic Monitoring devices market in 2018 and is estimated to continue its dominance with a share of 3% in terms of revenue generation

• Tandem Mass Spectrometry segment dominated with a market share of 40.0% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead due to its increasing use in combination with liquid chromatography which aids in overcoming challenges associated with traditional techniques in Hemodynamic Monitoring devices

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemodynamic Monitoring devices market on the basis of Product type, type, End-use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Monitors

• Disposables

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Invasive

• Minimally invasive

• Non-invasive

o ECG

o Blood Pressure

o Urine Output

o Thoracic Electrical Bioimpedence

o Others

End - Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics & Ambulatory Care Centres (ACCs)

• Homecare Settings

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

