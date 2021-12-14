Submit Release
They call me worm – a German prisoner tells his story in UNESCO writing contest 2021

I suddenly noticed that Cem had sneaked up behind me. Not usually a good sign in prison, but Cem was in for holding up three cash vans with a rocket launcher, and quiet entrances weren’t generally his thing, so I was more surprised than scared.

‘Hey, Worm, let’s talk,’ he greeted me, charming as ever. ‘Cem, hi, afraid my mind’s elsewhere at the moment. This thing with Mecki’s really bothering me,’ I responded.

‘Aw, come on, bro.’ In here, you immediately became part of the family every time someone wanted something from you. ‘And I’ve got some information for you about Mecki. You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours,’ he continued.

I accepted the offer. ‘Ok, what’s on your mind?’ ‘Keep this to yourself. The Mecki thing’s bothering me too. I’m just as close as him to having a meltdown. Giving up. I’ve even started writing poems. I feel like a Viking who’s suddenly taken to baking unicorn biscuits. Let me show you one of them:

