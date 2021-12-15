COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Industry Incorporates AI For Efficiency, Early Detection And Better Treatment

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market - Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly incorporated with rapid diagnostic test kits to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computer-controlled machines that are programmed to perform tasks, which usually require human intelligence. Artificial Intelligence algorithms are being used to integrate the findings of chest CT with clinical symptoms, exposure history, and laboratory testing to increase the chance of early detection of infection. For instance, in March 2020, Surgisphere Corporation, an American healthcare analytics company introduced a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Surgisphere’s intelligent tool uses 3 common lab tests to identify patients who are likely to be COVID-19 positive. The company used QuartzClinical, its healthcare data analytics platform to identify coronavirus infected patients in five countries. It then used the data collected to create a decision tree-based machine learning model to develop the decision support tool. Using Artificial Intelligence helps with early detection of COVID-19 patients, thereby increasing probability of better treatment.

The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.37 billion in 2023 at a rate of -54.9%. The market is expected to cease from 2024 due to the vaccination of global population by the end of 2023.

In the forecast period however, rising demand for antibody tests is expected to drive the market for COVID-19 rapid test kits. Rapid antibody tests allow the public health agencies to identify individuals with previous COVID-19 disease, understand its spread, and inform public health interventions. For instance, in countries such as India, several state governments have asked private and government organizations to start using antibody tests as this can play a key role to curb the contagion with the start of unlock phases in the country. This is expected to drive the demand for COVID-19 rapid test kits in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global COVID-19 rapid test kits industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, BGI Genomics.

TBRC’s global COVID-19 rapid test kits market report is segmented by test type into rapid antigen test, rapid antibody test, others, by kit type into equipment and extraction kits, RT-PCR test kits, reagents, by specimen type into nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab, others, by end-users into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care, others.

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market - By Test Type (RT PCR Test, Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test), By Kit Type (PCR Machines, Equipment And Extraction Kits, Reagents), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Blood), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

