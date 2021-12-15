PSD News Release: STATEWIDE RECRUITMENT OPEN FOR ADULT CORRECTIONS OFFICERS

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety is currently looking for people, on all islands, interested in becoming an adult corrections officer (ACO).

Statewide ACO recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website.

To qualify, applicants must meet all requirements listed on DRHD’s webpage. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an adult corrections officer, please go to the DHRD Jobseeker listings by clicking on the link below.

Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) – Statewide ACO Job Posting:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/hawaii/jobs/3279882/adult-corrections-officer-recruit-shift-work-correctional-facilities-statew

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD