Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:43 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located one adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 40 year-old Kevin Jones, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

###