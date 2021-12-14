Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 5300 Block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, December 13, 2021, in the 5300 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, December 13, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

