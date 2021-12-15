Oneflix, A Free Streaming App That Combines Netflix and Social Media, Is Launching on Christmas Day

The app will create a universal and unified streaming app with a built-in social element to recommend content with friends and chat about your favorite shows.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oneflix, a new streaming app that combines Netflix and streaming services with social media, is launching on Christmas day. The app will create a universal and unified streaming + social media platform. The app will be free of charge to all users.

As the number of streaming services explode, it’s becoming harder and harder for people to find something to watch. And with the average consumer having to deal with a minimum of four streaming services, it’s harder than ever to sort through all the clutter, so we end up relying on getting recommendations from friends and people we know.

And this is where Oneflix comes in. The app will allow consumers to combine all their streaming services into one platform, and make recommendations on what to watch to people that they know. Consumers can combine content from streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus, and many others.



But the most interesting part of Oneflix is its social element. Users will be able to use the app to discover the most popular content that their friends are streaming, recommend content with each other, and chat about their favorite shows.

“Streaming is no longer a solo thing. People like to know what their friends are watching and talking about,” said Michael Goldberg, Chief Technology Officer. “And with Oneflix, they’ll be able to use a single platform to both manage their streaming content across multiple streaming services, and share content and chat with their friends. It’s the best of both worlds.”

The app will also use advanced geolocation-based technology to allow people to discover what everyone is streaming in their location (country, city, or town), similar to Netflix’s top 10 ranking, but on a much more personalized basis.

Consumers will of course be required to have subscriptions to their streaming services that they integrate into Oneflix, but Oneflix itself will be free, so users won't have to worry about paying for yet another streaming app.

Oneflix will launch on Christmas Day on both iOS and Android, with Smart TV apps soon to follow. You can request early access to the platform on the company’s website at oneflix.app