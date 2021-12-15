Senate Resolution 67 Printer's Number 0716

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - A Concurrent Resolution directing the Congress of the United States to call a convention limited to proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America to require that the Supreme Court of the United States be composed of nine justices.
