Senate Bill 848 Printer's Number 1277

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - An Act amending the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312, No.218), entitled "An act creating a Department of Health, and defining its powers and duties," further providing for the administrative structure of the Department of Health, establishing the office of Chief Nursing Officer of the Commonwealth and providing for the powers and duties of the Chief Nursing Officer of the Commonwealth.
