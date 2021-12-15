Senate Bill 200 Printer's Number 1276

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - An Act amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1372, No.212), known as the Early Intervention Services System Act, further providing for title of the act; in general provisions, further providing for legislative findings for early intervention, for definitions, for State interagency agreement, for other duties of State agencies and for council; in Statewide system for provision of early intervention services, further providing for requirements, for program regulations and standards, for administration by Department of Public Welfare, for administration by Department of Education and for child identification, assessment and tracking system; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for effective date; and making editorial changes.