PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - An Act amending the act of October 20, 1966 (3rd Sp.Sess., P.L.96, No.6), known as the Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Act of 1966, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in responsibilities of the State, providing for State center closure moratorium.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.