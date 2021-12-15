Submit Release
House Bill 412 Printer's Number 2533

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in preliminary provisions, providing for special provisions applicable to limited school years; in professional employees, providing for day-to-day substitutes; in certification of teachers, further providing for substitute teaching permit for prospective teachers, for program of continuing professional education and for locally issued temporary certification for substitute teachers and providing for permit for classroom monitors and for substitute teaching policy; and, in Safe2Say Program, further providing for false reports.

