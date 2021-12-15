Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market - Improving Quality Care and Create a Positive Impact on Patient

Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT technologies represent the next generation of information technology, combining sensors and processing devices into a networked system. The IoT is the future of the medical industry, and with it the ability to monitor a multitude of devices and diagnose problems before they occur. The IoT allow doctors to access patient's data wirelessly and through the internet. This new type of technology is designed for smart phones, computers, and other devices that can connect to the internet and interact with diagnostics. The IoT can also connect to human health equipment such as X-Ray machines and C-PAP machines that provide necessary monitoring services in hospitals.With hospitals treating patients all over the world and traditional medical practices relying on computers and electronic devices, the IoT presents a unique opportunity to rethink healthcare. As technology advances, the IoT will open up countless new opportunities for the medical industry. Hospitals are already implementing devices into their network that allow them to remotely monitor vital signs of their patients.

The eClinicalWorks, announced to support patient access to physicians’ notes through open notes in 2017. It enables clinicians to share visit notes with the patient by using the eClinicalWorks Patient Portal. As of now, 130,000 people are using eClinicalWorks. It will help to build up patient-provider relationship, improve quality care and health care decision.

Moreover, Gemalto announced to use of its IoT connectivity technology in OnKoI’s mhealth solution in 2017. Gemalto intent to provide quality care to older people by notifying their family members, medical professionals and caregivers in an emergency medical situation. Thus, it would help to gain the growth of the IoT healthcare market in near future.

Carecloud and First Data launched one-stop application, Breeze - a web and mobile platform in 2017. Breeze run on First Data’s commerce-enabling technology, clover mini and clover station. The breeze will allow patients to manage their doctor’s appointments, different modes of payment, health insurance and medical forms. This application will help to ease healthcare administrative workload. In turn, this application is expected to influence positive for the IoT healthcare market during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.6 million deaths in 2015 were directly caused by diabetes and will increase by more than 50% before the age of 70 years by 2030. Moreover, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 2017, in every 1 in 13 people is suffering from asthma and approximately 25 million Americans is suffering from asthma. The data offer the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for better disease management and cost-effective treatment. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the IoT healthcare market.

Easy accessibility of internet and implementation of government regulatory policies to make IoT nation in different platform will favor the growth of IoT healthcare market. For instance, in 2017, Brazilian government launched, Internet of Things: an Action Plan for Brazil strategy to enhance their economy and development in four different areas. It includes, healthcare, agribusiness, smart cities and manufacturing and will implement in between 2018 to 2022. Thus, this implementation may help to gain growth of the IoT healthcare market in near future.

Major players in IoT healthcare market include, Medtronic Plc, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, and Stanley Healthcare.

Global IoT Healthcare Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type of component, application and end-user, global IoT healthcare market is segmented into,

By Component

• Devices

o Implantable Sensor Devices

o Wearable Sensor Devices

o Others Sensor Devices

• System and Software

o Network Layer

o Database Layer

o Analytics Layer

• Services

o Architecture (System integration)

o Application Development (support and maintenance)

o Consulting

By Application

• Patient Monitoring

• Drug Development

• Clinical Imaging

• Clinical Operation and Workflow Optimization

• Fitness and Wellness Measurement

By End-user

• Patients

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Research Laboratories

• Government Authority

