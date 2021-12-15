Vivalui Launches New Product, Men’s Facial Cleanser Exclusively Formulated for Busy Men

To Target Acne, Oily Skin, Dull Dry Skin, Redness & Inflammation, Blocked Pores, and Ingrown Hairs

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivalui is pleased to announce the launch of an all-new product for men’s skincare routine. The men’s facial cleanser is specially formulated for today’s busy men who hardly have time to pamper themselves. This cleanser targets many skin issues at once such as acne, dry and dull skin, oily skin, redness & inflammation, blocked pores, and ingrown hairs. Men often feel left out when most of the brands focus on women’s skincare products. There are very few brands that offer products that are exclusively made for men. Vivalui is one such brand that has identified this issue and decided to bring together some of the best ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind product.



Vivalui Bamboo Charcoal Cleanser

Between shaving and dark circles, sun damage and acne, irritable skin to sensitive skin, men too face the same issues as women. Their skin too is sensitive, dry, oily, normal, and needs appropriate care and routine. Vivalui has formulated a simple men’s skincare routine through a product that is organic, safe, and easy to use, and most importantly a premium product at an affordable price. The men’s facial cleanser is a combination of daily pH balance with natural ingredients that aid in smooth, soft, and clear skin. A majority of men look for something simple and not complicated with a series of products and procedures. All they expect is clean and healthy products that are made to suit their specific skin type.

Vivalui allows men to have a simple skincare routine. This product answers the question of how to fix oily skin for men. This product comes with as many skin benefits as possible in one solution. Vivalui men’s skincare range of products is natural and designed to be effective on various skin types whether it is sensitive or dry, oily, or a combination. Vivalui means Long Live the Man and the brand is pleased to launch their first product and honor today’s busy, focused, skilled and ambitious men who are scaling new heights in different fields.

The inspiration behind this product is the 4 stages of man – Emergence, Consolidation, Achievement, and Succession. The first product i.e. the Vivalui Men’s Facial Cleanser symbolizes the first stage and encourages men to emerge i.e. to help them come out of their shells of low self-esteem, lack of self-worth, and underachievement. They are encouraged to come out of the shadows due to bad skin and the several skin issues that they face. This simple skincare routine will show visible results within six weeks and in certain cases less than that. All that they have to do is to use the men’s facial cleanser in the shower consistently to get the best and positive results.

To learn more visit https://vivalui.com/ and use discount code: 5OFF for 5% off the Activated bamboo charcoal deep pore cleanser.

About Vivalui

Vivalui is a division of Castlebeard Beard Care Company. The beard products were well received by bearded men and the company decided to make use of their pure male formulas and marketing expertise to provide excellent skin care products for all men. Vivalui stands for 100% ethical products made for today’s contemporary men.

###

Contact

Vivalui

Address: 13901 Midway Rd, Texas 75254

Phone: 856-624-3077

Email: Info@vivalui.com

Website: https://vivalui.com/







