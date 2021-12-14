Governor Offers Reward for Information on Guilford County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, December 14 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Steven Anthony George, age 28.

On Friday, May 31, 2019, at approximately 2:53 a.m., officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a home invasion and shooting on Woodmere Drive in Greensboro. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Mr. George inside the residence and suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Mr. George was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2450, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

