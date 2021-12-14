Gov. Pritzker Announces Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration for Illinois Counties Impacted by Severe Weather, Tornadoes

ILLINOIS, December 14 - 13 Counties Qualify to Apply for Federal Aid Following Severe Storms and Deadly Tornado

Menard County to be Added to State Disaster Proclamation, State Seeking to Add County to Federal Declaration

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker announced today that the federal government approved his request for an emergency disaster declaration, making federal assistance possible in response to Friday night's storms. The federal government's emergency disaster declaration will provide financial support to local jurisdictions for storm related losses or costs incurred in response to the storm.

The following counties were approved under the emergency disaster declaration: Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby. As the storm assessment continues by the National Weather Service and local jurisdictions, additional counties may be identified for federal assistance.

"Local, state, and federal officials are working in concert to make sure Illinois communities have everything they need to recover," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I appreciate President Biden's fast response in ensuring Illinois has all available resources on the road to rebuilding. As local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, my administration will assist every step of the way."

"The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with county emergency managers throughout this disaster to offer assistance, resources and guidance at every turn," said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Proper documentation is critical in the federal disaster aid process, and our team will be working with the local jurisdictions to guide them through this process to ensure Illinois can maximize the federal funding available to aid in this disaster."

Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA awards grants to assist state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations with the response to and recovery from disasters. Under the guidelines of the PA program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The emergency disaster declaration allows for this program to provide funding for implementation of emergency protective measures.

Following additional review from the National Weather Service, the State will add Menard County to the state disaster proclamation and seek to have the county added to the federal declaration. The governor has directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to work with affected areas not covered by this federal disaster declaration to explore all available options to help them recover in the wake of this disaster.