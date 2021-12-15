Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,436 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:43 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located one adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, December 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 40 year-old Kevin Jones, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

 

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.