Connected Aircraft Solutions Market (In-Flight Connectivity, Air-Air Connectivity, and Air-Ground Connectivity) 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected aircraft solutions help airlines to accomplish the above with the help of the antenna, satellite communication systems, data gateways and airtime services. More importantly, these solutions enable airlines to reduce costs and provide ease of ownership for owners and operators. The connected aircraft is changing the way people communicate aboard and with an aircraft. The incredible amount of data generated during a flight is changing the way aircrafts operate from take-off to landing. Connected aircrafts not only enhance the comfort and productivity in the cabin, but also improve the safety and efficiency in the cockpit and maintainability on the ground; while delivering more comfortable, efficient and safer experience for passengers.

Companies covered in this report study:

GOGO LLC., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat plc., Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Eagle entertainment Inc, Raytheon Inc, Collins aerospace.

Due to the outbreak of covid-19, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global adverse impacts of the Covid-19 have significantly affected the connected aircraft solutions market. The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines, restaurants closed, all indoor/outdoor events restricted, over forty countries state of emergency declared, massive slowing of the supply chain, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Region-

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The rising aircraft deliveries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the connected aircraft solutions market. The increasing procurement of the next generation aircraft integrated with improved inflight entertainment and connectivity services, such as aircraft health monitoring systems, real-time weather information, and flight management systems for passengers is expected to be the key market drivers. For instance, TAP air Portugal signed an agreement with Panasonic avionics corporation TAP air Portugal to offer inflight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline’s new fleet of 14 A321neo LR aircraft.

Key Benefits of the Report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the connected aircraft solution market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges the connected aircraft solution market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• The report provides a detailed connected aircraft solution market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

