Marc Beardslee on What an Outdoorsman Spirit Brings to the Job
Outdoor Adventures are an exercise in faith says Marc BeardsleeSUSSEX, NJ, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In every outdoor pursuit, faith is at the core of what outdoor-oriented people do.
If an outdoor person didn't believe in the possibility of success, it would be foolish to take to the water or to the woods with the goal of filling out a stringer or a tag says Marc Beardslee. Even with twenty-first century night vision goggles, trail cameras, 24/7 game surveillance, pheromonal scent attractants, and food attractants, it's not possible to prove that the monster fish that got away or the legendary buck that has eluded hunters for years is really out there. These are things that hunters and fishers only know by faith.
The faith of outdoor people, however, is not necessarily blind. In hunting, fishing, hiking, climbing, and outdoor exploration, faith and reason complement each other. The exercise of reason gives strong grounds for holding a belief, even without overwhelming, undiluted evidence.
When people ask me how I can hold strong spiritual beliefs and work in a field dependent on science, for example, I often reply that the two work together beautifully Marc Beardslee says. Science has given us technologies to work what prior generations would have considered miracles. Incomplete knowledge drives us to questions of faith, which drive us to moral actions that we accomplish with the help of the ever-increasing principles of science.
Our questions may arise from our beliefs about a Higher Power or Higher Principles. Our ability to live authentically derives from our willingness to put our beliefs to the test.
But the outdoor life isn't an intellectual exercise. Outdoor pursuits transform not just our lives, but also the lives of our families, our friends, and the people we know. The time we spend hunting and fishing isn't just a way to fill a freezer with organic, healthy, humanely harvested and renewably sourced meat and fish, it also gives us opportunities for creating relationships, finding peace of mind, and gaining a feel for the fragility of nature and our collective duty to preserve it.
Along the way, we exercise respect for our fellow outdoor people, a sense of the rules of the sport, and patience in getting results. We might not see the 12-point buck we caught a glimpse of on our last trip, and the giant bass that has been lurking at the bottom of the lake may see us on another day. We might not find our time outdoors to be relaxing and we may leave thoroughly exhausted. But on our way back home, we know that the time in the outdoors changed us for the better.
Marc Beardslee believes that great pharmaceutical sales reps are trained and not born. He specialized in teaching, coaching, mentoring, and leading sales managers and sales representatives to identify and fill gaps in their preparation and performance to ensure that sales objectives are met and exceeded.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here