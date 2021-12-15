Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Anticipated to Reach $176,559.1 Thousand by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Increase in construction activities in the developing countries, such as India and China drives the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as rise in urbanization coupled with increase in disposable income in the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam drives the residential and commercial construction activities, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. On the contrary, unfavorable climate conditions is one of the major restraints of the smart indoor garden systems market. Conversely, technological advancements in smart indoor garden systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in near future.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9791

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market by Type, Technology, and End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players operating in the global smart indoor garden systems industry have adopted business expansion and partnership as their key developmental strategies to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in April 2019, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and Plantui, established partnership to expand their presence in Europe and increase their extensive global distribution network and boosts product development.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of smart indoor garden systems in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the smart indoor garden systems market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for smart indoor garden systems from the developed countries, including the UK, France, and Italy, thereby halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chain is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the smart indoor garden systems around the globe.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9791

Key Market Players

Aero Farms

Agrilution GmbH

AVA Technologies Inc.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd

Click & Grow LLC

EDN Inc.

Grobo Inc.

Plantui Oy

SproutsIO Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart indoor garden systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth smart indoor garden systems market analysis is conducted by the constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global smart indoor garden systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key players within smart indoor garden systems market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the smart indoor garden systems industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9791

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.