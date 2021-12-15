Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,441 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restriction on Interstate 79 in Mercer and Crawford Counties

​There is a lane restriction on Interstate 79 northbound from Exit 130 (Route 358, Greenville/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County to Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County due to a vehicle fire. 

The roadway was temporarily closed prior to the passing lane being reopened. The travel lane remains closed and will reopen when the incident is cleared. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 

# # #

You just read:

Lane Restriction on Interstate 79 in Mercer and Crawford Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.