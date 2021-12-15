Lane Restriction on Interstate 79 in Mercer and Crawford Counties

​There is a lane restriction on Interstate 79 northbound from Exit 130 (Route 358, Greenville/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County to Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County due to a vehicle fire.

The roadway was temporarily closed prior to the passing lane being reopened. The travel lane remains closed and will reopen when the incident is cleared.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

