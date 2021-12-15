Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DLS, DUI# 2, Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B2007115/7120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno, Tpr. Adam Roaldi                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/21, 1620 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd. Sharon

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, DUI #2, Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Angela Sweet                                                

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/21 at approximately 1620 hours there was a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of Fay Brook Rd. in Sharon obstructing traffic. It was reported the occupant appeared to be passed out. Upon arriving at the scene, there were two occupants in the vehicle. The operator, who is also the defendant, Angela Sweet admitted to driving with a criminally suspended license. After running Sweet’s licenses confirming the suspension, it was determined she had an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire. Sweet was taken into custody and transported back to the Royalton Barracks where she was screened for DUI. Sweet was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 1/4/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DLS and DUI# 2. She was also given a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 12/14/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice. Sweet was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a $15,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  (12/14/21, 1230 hours) (1/4/22, 0800 hours for DLS/DUI# 2)          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

