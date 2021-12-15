Royalton Barracks / DLS, DUI# 2, Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B2007115/7120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno, Tpr. Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/13/21, 1620 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd. Sharon

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, DUI #2, Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Angela Sweet

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/13/21 at approximately 1620 hours there was a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of Fay Brook Rd. in Sharon obstructing traffic. It was reported the occupant appeared to be passed out. Upon arriving at the scene, there were two occupants in the vehicle. The operator, who is also the defendant, Angela Sweet admitted to driving with a criminally suspended license. After running Sweet’s licenses confirming the suspension, it was determined she had an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire. Sweet was taken into custody and transported back to the Royalton Barracks where she was screened for DUI. Sweet was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 1/4/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DLS and DUI# 2. She was also given a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 12/14/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice. Sweet was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a $15,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: (12/14/21, 1230 hours) (1/4/22, 0800 hours for DLS/DUI# 2)

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

