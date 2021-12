Emergency closures of the bridges over Saylorville Lake on Iowa 415 near Polk City and Red Rock Lake on Iowa 14 near Knoxville may occur on Wednesday, Dec. 15 

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 14, 2021 – Motorists should be prepared for emergency closures of the mile long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake near Polk City and the mile long bridge on Iowa 14 over Red Rock Lake north of Knoxville on Wednesday, Dec. 15, due to high winds. Crews may close the bridges unexpectedly for the safety of the traveling public, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Motorists, especially those traveling in high-profile vehicles, are encouraged to find alternative routes during this high-wind event. Closure information will be posted on the 511 Traveler Information System . Digital message boards will also be placed at both ends of the bridge to warn motorists of potential closures.

During high-wind events motorists are reminded of these safety tips:

Be aware of the weather and the potential for changing conditions and adjust your travel to avoid inclement weather if possible.

Avoid bridges or other locations that are higher up that could put your vehicle in a position to experience high wind gusts more readily.

Keep your distance from other vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles, because the wind could suddenly blow them over or into your lane.

Keep your hands firmly on the wheel and expect the unexpected.

Avoid distractions and concentrate of the task of driving.

Slow down.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#