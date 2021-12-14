Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2021, in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:37 pm, the victims and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect assaulted one of the victims and then brandished a knife and stabbed the other victim. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The suspect was apprehended on the scene by responding officers.

On Monday, December 12, 2021, 28 year-old Kevin Curry, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

