Global adaptive robotics market to reach $55.09 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the application of collaborative robots and industrial robots in various sectors such as automotive and medical propel the global adaptive robotics market growth. Adaptive robots interact with their surroundings and function accordingly.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global adaptive robotics market generated $4.97 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $55.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Priyanka Khandelwal, an Industry Analyst, Construction & Manufacturing at Allied Market Research, stated, "The development of the adaptive robotics market is greatly driven by increase in acceptance of automation in industrial production and development of the automotive sector. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce and high cost of robotics systems hamper the market growth. On the contrary, integration of IoT in the production industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities."

COVID-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the manufacturing of adaptive robotic systems in the first and second quarter of 2020. However, owing to the adoption of contact-less operations in markets such as automotive, food & beverages, and electronics, the demand for adaptive robotics increased.

• The COVID-19 outbreak led to a halt in logistic and production activities across the globe. This, in turn, has led to disrupt the supply chain, and hampered the global adaptive robotics market growth. However, this situation is anticipated to improve as the lockdown and social distancing norms are getting relaxed around the world.

The global adaptive robotics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and region.

By component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2020, attributing to more than half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes the hardware segment.

By application, the handling segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the assembling segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2021-2030.

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Key leading players of the global adaptive robotics market include Kuka AG, ABB, Robotiq Inc., Soft Robotics Inc., SCHMALZ, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co Kg, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, SoftBank Group Corp, and Rethink Robotics GmbH.

