Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will partner with Children's Trust Fund to raise child abuse prevention dollars; Annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction fundraiser will return to Breslin Center for May 2022 event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 14, 2021

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will be partnering with the Children's Trust Fund by sponsoring the 2022 Pam Posthumus Signature Auction to raise money for child abuse prevention programs in local communities.

The event, which will be held Tuesday, May 17, is returning to East Lansing at Michigan State University's Breslin Center after being held virtually the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorary 2022 co-chairs of the 20th annual Pam Posthumus Auction are Children's Trust Fund Board chair Amy Tattrie Loepp and her husband, Daniel J. Loepp, who is president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

"The wide range of resources made possible by this gala will protect children and support families throughout Michigan," Amy Tattrie Loepp said. "The Children's Trust Fund applauds the sponsors who've committed to this event and looks forward to partnering with more groups as we work to fulfill our vital mission."

Together, the Loepps are committed to making this year's event the biggest success yet.

"Amy and I are grateful to serve as honorary co-chairs of the 20th annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction Event," Daniel J. Loepp said. "The prevention of child abuse and neglect is always an urgent issue that requires attention and action. We believe everyone can make a difference to ensure the health and safety of all children."

The event is made possible by the generosity of the state of Michigan, Michigan Legislature and sponsors such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the DTE Foundation, Cinnaire and Jackson.

Hosted by the Children's Trust Fund, the popular gathering provides funding to expand prevention programming in all 83 Michigan counties. In addition to an evening of engaging conversation and networking, guests with winning bids can go home with a wealth of prized items, from sports and concert tickets to travel packages and more.

The event seeks to raise $550,000 in critical funds for the vital work of the Children's Trust Fund. Money raised from the auction pays for programs such as parent support and education, fatherhood programs, family resource centers, adverse childhood experiences prevention, and more. All private donations and state funding are eligible to be multiplied through the Children's Trust Fund's federal dollars.

"In honor of the 20th annual Pam Posthumus Auction as well as celebrating Children's Trust Fund's 40th anniversary serving Michigan, we are thrilled to announce that this event will return to the campus of Michigan State University in the legendary Breslin Center," said Children's Trust Fund Executive Director Suzanne Greenberg. "This auction is a tribute to Pam Posthumus' heart and commitment to this mission. The funding raised through this auction will strengthen families and communities across the state by educating and supporting them in order to create environments where children can be safe, happy and healthy."

To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/ctfauction22. Anyone who would like to receive a "save the date" email with information about how to register to attend the auction can email greenbergs@michigan.gov.

To learn more about Children's Trust Fund, its efforts to end child abuse, and where its programs and services can be found near your community, visit michigan.gov/ctf/.

