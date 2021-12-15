Michigan's Water and Wastewater Professionals Workforce Week to celebrate state's water pros

Dec. 9, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Koren Carpenter, Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division, CarpenterK5@michigan.gov, 517-881-6311 Sarah Ehinger, Water Resources Division, EhingerS1@michigan.gov, 269-216-1341

As part of an annual statewide recognition, next week the Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will highlight the essential role of water and wastewater professionals in providing water services to Michigan residents.

To support this, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 13-19 as Water and Wastewater Professionals Workforce Week. This will honor the dedication of the state's highly trained operators, technicians, administrative professionals, and all other specialists who are work to ensure Michigan communities has safe and reliable drinking water and that rivers and lakes are both fishable and swimmable.

Michigan has thousands of certified operators and other water professionals who work behind the scenes to keep the tap flowing and toilets flushing. The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, has projected that 8.2 percent of existing water operators will need to be replaced annually between 2016 and 2026.

Michigan's water industry is essential to the health and success of our state, and offers a wide variety of rewarding career opportunities in the following fields:

Engineering

Biology

Finance

Chemistry

Business Administration

Communications

Trade Skills

And many other high-demand occupations

"Water and Wastewater Professionals Week is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the vital services Michigan's water professionals perform to ensure a safe and reliable water supply," said Teresa Seidel, director of the Water Resources Division at EGLE.

Join EGLE as we spotlight the role of water and wastewater professionals in promoting clean and sustainable water supplies, while drawing attention to career opportunities in the water industry and increasing awareness of all the different skills required to protect Michigan's water resources.

EGLE kicks off the celebrations Monday, Dec. 13, with a webinar highlighting the common compliance requirements for drinking water operators. Head over to the Michigan Water and Wastewater Professionals Week Web page to learn how to participate in four free webinars that are scheduled throughout the week. Operators can receive up to 0.3 water or wastewater Continuing Education Credits by attending these live webinar events. Also help EGLE in celebrating this week by looking for and using the hashtag #MiWaterProsWeek on Twitter and Facebook.

